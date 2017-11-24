Man injured after Waterloo stabbing

Friday, November 24 2017 7:43 PM EST2017-11-25 00:43:00 GMT
The Iowa Hawkeyes outscored Nebraska 49-0 over the last 30:25 of their game to roll to a 56-14 win over the Huskers. Akrum Wadley rushed for 159 yards and scored 3 touchdowns and Noah Fant had three receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns as the Hawkeyes snapped a two game losing streak. Iowa finishes the regular season with a 7-5 record heading into the bowl season.More >>
