Man injured after Waterloo stabbing - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Sara Belmont
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A man is taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Waterloo.

Waterloo Fire & Rescue say it all happened around 11 p.m. last night at 1910 Plainview Street.

Only one person was hurt. They don't believe his injuries are life-threatening.

