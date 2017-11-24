Waterloo Police make arrest in high speed chase - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo Police make arrest in high speed chase

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

The Waterloo Police Department has arrested a man accused of leading them on a high speed chase. Police say Eric J. Norelius was driving that vehicle and is charged with a variety of charges. 

Officers tried to stop the vehicle early Wednesday morning after they spotted it speeding, 67 in a 45 mph zone. The vehicle then led police on a chase throughout Waterloo and Black Hawk County. Waterloo Police and Black Hawk County Sheriff's deputies attempted to stop the vehicle with stop sticks. A deputy even fired his service weapon at the vehicle. 

The vehicle finally came to a stop in the 100 block of Allen street in Waterloo. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.