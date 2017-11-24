Waterloo Police make arrest in high speed chase

The Waterloo Police Department has arrested a man accused of leading them on a high speed chase. Police say Eric J. Norelius was driving that vehicle and is charged with a variety of charges.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle early Wednesday morning after they spotted it speeding, 67 in a 45 mph zone. The vehicle then led police on a chase throughout Waterloo and Black Hawk County. Waterloo Police and Black Hawk County Sheriff's deputies attempted to stop the vehicle with stop sticks. A deputy even fired his service weapon at the vehicle.

The vehicle finally came to a stop in the 100 block of Allen street in Waterloo.