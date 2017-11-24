U of Iowa plans to demolish part of structure built in 1899 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The University of Iowa plans to demolish part of a building erected in 1899.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that a portion of Seashore Hall will come down in early to mid-December. It's been the home of the Psychological and Brain Sciences Department and was the site of the University Hospital from 1899 until 1929.

It's making way for a $33.5 million building that's expected to open in 2020. The demolition at the Iowa City campus is expected to take about five weeks.

Information from: Iowa City Press-Citizen, http://www.press-citizen.com/

