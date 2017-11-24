Eastern Iowa native named on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list

A man from Eastern Iowa was named by Forbes for his work with online sales of fertilizer, seeds, and more.

29-year-old Brad McDonald is from Ryan, in Delaware County. McDonald co-founded of Agroy Inc. The company's goal is to cut overhead costs on inputs to save farmers money.

According to Forbes, McDonald was named to the 2018 Retail & Ecommerce list for "updating what was an age-old co-op buying model in the agriculture sector."

Last year, Agroy did over $2 million in sales.

McDonald got his Bachelor of Arts/Science at the University of Notre Dame.

