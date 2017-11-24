184 killed in Egypt mosque attack

Loras officials announcing the launch of the Francis J. Noonan School of Business.More >>
Loras officials announcing the launch of the Francis J. Noonan School of Business.More >>
Warm and breezy Friday. Cooler with sunshine this weekend.More >>
Warm and breezy Friday. Cooler with sunshine this weekend.More >>
Ivanka Trump is condemning recent tabloid coverage of President Barack Obama's eldest daughter Malia, saying the college student deserves privacy and ought to be "OFF limits."More >>
Ivanka Trump is condemning recent tabloid coverage of President Barack Obama's eldest daughter Malia, saying the college student deserves privacy and ought to be "OFF limits."More >>
The Cedar Bend Humane Society is offering a $20 adoption fee special with any cat adoption on Black Friday.More >>
The Cedar Bend Humane Society is offering a $20 adoption fee special with any cat adoption on Black Friday.More >>
The Waterloo Police Department has arrested a man accused of leading them on a high speed chase.More >>
The Waterloo Police Department has arrested a man accused of leading them on a high speed chase.More >>