Waverly girl talks to KWWL about being a finalist for Super Bowl spotlight

An eastern Iowa 7th grader could be in the spotlight on Super Bowl Sunday come February, and she's already got her celebration dance ready.

Des Moines NBC affiliate WHO-TV spoke with Olivia Eckerman, a Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School student with some super aspirations.

She's one of three finalists to become the National Football League's NFL Play 60 Super Kid. The winner will take the field at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis come February and deliver the game ball to the referee before the coin toss. The contest is part of the league's Play 60 Initiative, which is designed to get kids active for at least 60 minutes a day to fight childhood obesity. It's a cause that Eckerman, who is a dancer and gymnast, is passionate about.

"I am an athlete and I know the importance of eating healthy and getting active so I wanted to encourage others to get active and eat healthy as well," said Eckerman.

You can vote for Eckerman and learn more about the contest now through December 5.