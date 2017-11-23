UNI New Horizons Band to present fall concert December 11 Posted: Thursday, November 23, 2017 10:52 PM EST Updated: Thursday, November 23, 2017 11:19 PM EST Posted:Updated:

The University of Northern Iowa’s New Horizons Band will perform a fall concert on Monday, December 11, including a holiday sing-along with KWWL's Abby Turpin and her husband, Travis, a professional entertainer. The band will present a variety of musical selections, with certain pieces featuring the UNI Euphonium studio. The UNI Biscotti Brass ensemble will provide pre-concert entertainment. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the Great Hall of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the UNI campus. The New Horizons Band includes 90 musicians who range in age from 50 to 100 years old with various musical backgrounds. The group travels all over Iowa to rehearse and perform throughout the year. For more information about the concert, call 319-352-3007.