Special Report: Elkader to Algeria

Some eastern Iowans are getting ready for a trip to Africa.

Earlier this year, diplomats from Mascara, Algeria came to their sister city of Elkader, Iowa. They're showing the world the meaning of international diplomacy.

It started years ago with Emir Abdelkader, an Algerian man. He was a warrior, who led his country to fight against French colonialism. A Muslim, he saved thousands of Christian lives in the 1860s.

Because of this, he was admired by many including the founders of Elkader, who decided to name the town after him.

Many years later, Algeria and Elkader developed this special relationship.

The Algerian Deputy Abdelmalek Sahraoui emphasized this during his visit in September, about feeling welcomed by the community.

Now strengthening the relationship more, a group from Elkader will be heading to Africa Friday. Leading this international partnership is Elkader Mayor Josh Pope. Two area farmers are also coming along for the trip, being that agriculture is a big interest to the Algerian people.

KWWL's Shirley Descorbeth will be going along with them. She was invited to Mascara by Algerian diplomats as a guest journalist, and will be delivering reports from Africa throughout the next week.