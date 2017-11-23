VIDEO: 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

Millions of people turned out today for the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Following some warm-up acts, which included a performance by the Radio City Rockettes, the Tom Turkey float made its grand entrance, paying tribute to the first Thanksgiving in 1621. Prairie view A&M University Marching Band from Texas led the way. Of course the parade's famous giant character balloons soared above the crowds, including newcomer Olaf from "Frozen", Charlie Brown, Spongebob Squarepants and a new and improved Grinch. Also new to the parade this year, Macy's singing Christmas tree, a 39 foot tall float that includes Macy's employees singing.

And of course, the parade wouldn't be complete without an appearance from Santa Claus.