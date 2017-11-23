VIDEO: 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIDEO: 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

Posted: Updated:
(NBC) -

Millions of people turned out today for the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. 

Following some warm-up acts, which included a performance by the Radio City Rockettes, the Tom Turkey float made its grand entrance, paying tribute to the first Thanksgiving in 1621. Prairie view A&M University Marching Band from Texas led the way.  Of course the parade's famous giant character balloons soared above the crowds, including newcomer Olaf from "Frozen", Charlie Brown, Spongebob Squarepants and a new and improved Grinch. Also new to the parade this year, Macy's singing Christmas tree, a 39 foot tall float that includes Macy's employees singing. 

And of course, the parade wouldn't be complete without an appearance from Santa Claus. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.