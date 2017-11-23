UNI beats NC State and advances to Battle 4 Atlantis Finals - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI beats NC State and advances to Battle 4 Atlantis Finals

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • UNI Panthers

    Panthers

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>

Northern Iowa freshman Tywhon Pickford registered an 18-point, 18-rebound performance to lift the Panther men's basketball team to a 64-60 win over the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the semifinals of the 2017 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis.

UNI (5-1 overall) advances to the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis where the Panthers will take on the No. 5-ranked Villanova Wildcats (5-0 overall) on Friday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

The Panthers led by as many as seven points at 19-12 with 11:50 left in the first half. N.C. State would battle back and knot the game at 32-32 at the intermission.

The Wolfpack opened up a seven-point lead of their own at 49-42 with 9:38 left on a three-pointer by Braxton Beverly. UNI would answer with a 10-2 run to retake the lead at 52-51 on a pair of free throws by Bennett Koch with 5:35 remaining in the game.

N.C. State's Markell Johnson buried a three-pointer to give the Wolfpack a 58-56 lead with 3:38 left, but Koch would even it back up with a dunk of his own with 1:48 remaining.

The Wolfpack would turn it over and a driving layup by Juwan McCloud put the Panthers on top for good with 1:08 on the clock. The Panther defense came up with a stop and Klint Carlson's bucket with :13 left gave UNI a 62-58 lead. N.C. State's Omer Yurtseven tipped in a miss with :04.3 ticks left to pull the Wolfpack to within two at 62-60. 

UNI's Isaiah Brown would ice it away by draining a pair of free throws with :03.1 and clinch the Panther victory, 64-60.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.