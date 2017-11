There's a new top dog in town. Newton, the Brussels Griffon, was crowned "Best in Show" at the 16th annual "National Dog Show" hosted by The Kennel Club of Philadelphia.

Newton beat out over 2,000 other dogs for the title, taking the Toy Group before winning the final ribbon. Leading him along the way was handler Susan Dipew of Aiken, South Carolina.

The "Best in Show" ribbon will join over 20 other ribbons the pooch has earned during his show career.