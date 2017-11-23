Local Girl Scout Troops earn highest award with anti-bullying and reading projects

Two local Girl Scout Troops have a lot to celebrate this holiday season, after earning their Silver Award, the highest award Girl Scouts in grades 6-8 can achieve.

In Dyersville, Troop 7051 members Melanie Lutgen and Taylor Wiskus earned their Silver Award by joining in the fight against bulling. They created a website with information on the different types of bullying, and created a guide that includes information for teens, tweens and parents about how to recognize bullying signs, and ways to prevent it.

And in Waterloo, Troop 6531 members Kyla Wright and Elizabeth Bedard earned their Silver Award by printing and laminating books for children to read and listen to while at a doctor's office in the waiting room.

"After purchasing supplies, the Girl Scouts found local celebrities, medical staff, and other residents of the community to record themselves reading the books out loud to ensure even young children without the ability to read are able to enjoy this opportunity," according to Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

To earn the Silver Award, a troop or Girl Scout must identify a community issue, build a team, develop a project, make a plan, and complete at least 50 hours working on the project.

