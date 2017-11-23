Shoppers prepare for Black Friday

Many Black Friday shoppers are getting a jump on the holiday season.

As some people are sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner, others are hauling out flat-screen televisions to their cars.

This year, we caught up with people in line for Best Buy to open, and they say it's their newest tradition.

"We've been here three times," Gregory Tielebein said.

Gregory and his dad Gary are no strangers to getting a jump on Black Friday shopping.

In fact, they now have it down to a science.

"It helps to go in here and talk the night before and find out all the information you can find out like how many items there are, where everything is, and we're kind of casing the place, you know," Gary said.

Both Gary and Gregory said that when they arrived to stand in line, they weren't even upset they weren't the first ones.

"Not a problem. I know how many that they have, and we're still well within the amount of items that they have," Gary said.

"There's a lot of friendly conversations that happen around here," Gregory said.

In fact, the first few people became friends, and they gave each other a break to recharge, warm up in their cars, and even go to the bathroom.

Gary said that pushing Thanksgiving back to save a few hundred dollars on television, DVD players, and more is well worth it.

"We can go, 'hey, we're really thankful, we got our bargain,' and then we eat," Gary said.

According to Best Buy, their hot item this year happens to be a 50-inch television they're selling for $180.