Macy's parade marches on with extra security

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is marching, rolling and soaring in traditional style as police go all-out to secure it in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots.
   The extravaganza of Americana made its way through 2 1/2 miles (3.22 kilometers) of Manhattan on a cold morning, with new faces and old favorites in the lineup.
   Authorities say there's no confirmation of a credible threat to the parade, but security is heavy. The parade comes after a truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center killed eight people on Halloween. Weeks earlier, a gunman rained bullets down on a crowd at a Las Vegas country music festival, killing 58 people.
   Paradegoers say the ramped-up security makes them feel confident the spectacle is safe.
