Dogs stop home invasion attempt - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trying to warn neighbors about a break-in, two people end up with guns pointed at them.

Security video shows them standing in front of a door trying to get neighbors to open up. That's when two men with guns show up.

You don't see them, but four dogs come to the door, and start barking. The two men then take off.

Police later arrested four suspects in the case.

