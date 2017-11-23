56th annual Ginter Thanksgiving Dinner today in Dubuque

For the 56th year in a row, the Ginter Thanksgiving Dinner will feed those in need in Dubuque.

The dinner is from 12:30 to 2:30 at the Joliet Event Center at 781 Locust St.

All told, Ginter says they plan to feed more than 2,000 people.

Here's a look at how they're going to do that by the numbers:

85 turkeys--all weighing 23-25 lbs.

29 roasters of dressing

18 buckets of gravy

8 roasters of candied yams

dozens of pies

at least 14 buckets of jello

Ginter and an army of volunteers have been busy cooking all week, preparing for this dinner.

It's hard work, but work she says is worth it.

"Oh it feels really good for me. I wouldn't do it if I didn't feel good about it. And there's such a need for it, that it just makes you feel great when you're talking to all these older people on the phone that really appreciate what they're getting," Ginter said.

And she doesn't do it alone.

Ginter says she has roughly 500 volunteers to help with everything this week, including about 200 drivers to take food to people who can't make it to the dinner.

"It means a lot. It shows how people care. If people didn't care, they wouldn't come down to volunteer. Every year the volunteers get more and more and more, and you know people are starting to have a heart again," she said.

Santa will also make an appearance today--he'll first show up to the hall around 10:30 this morning.