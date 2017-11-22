John Deere ready to celebrate milestone

One historic year looms for John Deere.

2018 marks the 100th year of producing John Deere Tractors in Waterloo, and several celebrations are being planned.

The company began manufacturing tractors in Waterloo in 1918, following purchase of the Waterloo Gasoline Engine Company that year. It has since manufactured some 2.8-million tractors in Waterloo.

The company recently honored a Florida family with a Gold Key Tour, as the family purchased the first 2018 anniversary year tractor in the 8R series.

The Purvis family of Immokalee, Florida, already owns more than 50 John Deere tractors. Watch the story as it aired on KWWL-TV.