Eve of Thanksgiving big for pizza sales

It's pizza pies before pumpkin pies on dinner tables on the night before Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Eve ranks one of the busiest nights of the years for pizza sales, as so many prepare for their Thanksgiving meals they're trading an extra night of cooking for takeout. Many area restaurants like Pizza Plus in North Liberty were expecting a busier than usual night.

Cheri Becker opened up Pizza Plus in 1993. She's been in business for 24 Thanksgivings but she said there's one thing that never ceases to surprise her.

"Nothing is never normal in a pizza store business. You never know when the rushes are going to hit," she said.

Becker spent the night kneading and slinging pizzas when she wouldn't normally be working -- but traditionally Pizza Plus has seen an uptick on business before Thanksgiving.

"I think a lot of people last minute want to grab something before they get home or they get their groceries and then their going to go home and give us a call because they're busy cooking for tomorrow so we're here to help them that," Becker said.

Busy it was, as phones were ringing nonstop. In the first two hours, Becker estimated that they made over 50 orders of bread sticks. She said it's their garlic bread sticks that they're most known for. It wasn't just the number of orders that was higher than usual -- Becker said it was the sizes of them, too.

"The night before Thanksgiving people order usually larger orders because they've got friends and family vising again they don't want to cook their supper tonight, they're trying to get ready for the holidays tomorrow," she said.

The other busiest nights of the year for pizza orders and delivery is Super Bowl Sunday, New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and Halloween.