Police investigate second homicide in two weeks

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a second homicide in just two weeks.

A man in his thirties was found dead this morning in an alleyway between 9th Street SW and 10th Street SW.

Multiple neighbors told us they heard noises last night around 11:30.

"I was in the kitchen, I heard two loud bangs," Cory Bischof says.

"Sounded kinda like someone was banging on metal or like a fist fight or something," he added.

Gail Coleman says her husband heard noises as well.

"As he was getting out of the car, he heard what he could swear was two gun shots, very close by," she told us.

At this time police have not said how the man died, just that he has traumatic injuries.

Police spent several hours this morning gathering evidence inside of a taped off perimeter.

Bischof says he wishes he could have done something to help.

"I feel like if I would've gone outside and checked I could've found him and maybe called 911, I don't know how serious the wounds were... but my heart goes out to his family and his friends," he told us.

Police have not released the name of the man who died, they are working to notify family members.

No arrest have been made in this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

