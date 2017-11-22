DIGGING DEEPER: Stabbing suspect's mother talks mental health

The mother of a man accused of stabbing two people multiples times is speaking out.

Adam Jacobsen is accused of stabbing a man 24 times and a woman eight times in Cedar Falls last October. Jacobsen told police God was telling him to "kill the demons". Both victims survived their injuries.

His original charge of attempted murder has been dropped. This week, he pleaded guilty to burglary charges and two counts of willful injury. He's facing a maximum of 45 years behind bars.

His mother says her son was diagnosed with schizophrenia a few years ago, and that little help has been made available.

Sager says, "He feels bad about what happened and how it happened, but there's a bit of anger there too that he didn't get the help he needed when he was asking for it."

Just two weeks before the attack, Sager says the then 28-year-old was in the hospital but released a few days later. She says because of his age, he had nowhere to go and no treatment available.

"He was looking for that help, because he knew deep down inside that things just weren't right. Of course, he wouldn't tell me that he was hearing voices but he knew that an uncontrollable situation was happening," she says.

The day of the attack, only hours before, Cedar Falls Police were called to check on Adam for being suicidal. However, when police arrived Adam told them he was fine, giving police no other option but to leave.

Sager says, "We had nowhere to go, no one to help us....I exhausted all of our attempts to find a place for him to be. I knew and some of my family members also knew that it would take something like this before he would find placement."

Iowa ranks 49 out of 50 states for number of mental hospital beds. Former Governor Terry Branstad closed two of the state's four mental treatment institutions.

Sager says, "I hold Branstad accountable for what happened to Adam and for other parents or patients who are suffering. I hold him 100 percent accountable."

Without the help, Sager believes something like this will happen again.

"Adam is a human being like all of us. He has a condition that cannot be prevented and cannot be changed. It is an illness and needs to be acknowledged as an illness and we need to take care of those with this illness," she says.

A date has not been set for Adam's sentencing yet. He is facing anywhere from 15-45 years behind bars.