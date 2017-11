The International Olympic Committee is banning four more Russian athletes tied to doping at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Among those banned, includes skeleton gold medalist Alexander Tretyakov. With Tretyakov's medal getting stripped, a local athlete will now be getting a silver medal.

Prairie du Chien's Matt Antoine took bronze in the skeleton competition in Sochi, he will now be upgraded to silver.

Ten other Russians have been banned so far after evidence of state-sponsored doping during Sochi.

Russia has been stripped of six medals, two of which are golds.