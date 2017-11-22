Neighbors concerned about busy traffic

More traffic in one part of eastern Iowa has neighbors concerned.

Some people say traffic and wrecks have increased near the intersection of East Donald Street and Elk Run Road on the edge of Waterloo.

That's why community leaders are gathering information to improve traffic flow through the Northeast Industrial Access Study.

Nearby intersections are busy throughout the day, and it only picks up between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with nearby companies like John Deere letting employees off work.

Rumble strips and solar lights were added to alert drivers at Elk Run and East Donald, but Theresa Steiber Moncada said it's not enough, especially for soon-to-be drivers like her son.

"It is a very dangerous intersection, and there have been several accidents throughout the years since I've lived there, and we were in one ourselves," Theresa said.

In the last five years, there have been at least eight vehicles involved in crashes at the intersection.

Community leaders say that's slightly above the statewide average.

That's why they are looking into different ways to improve traffic flow and safety.

"How it is, where it says 'cross traffic does not stop' people are not following that. So, that's why we're having the accidents that are happening," Theresa said.

Theresa believes more stop signs or even a roundabout would improve safety.

"I've seen people flying by, and I'm sure they're doing 80 to 90 miles an hour," Theresa said.

Theresa said every time there's a wreck, it makes her nervous.

"I'm concerned it could be one of my family members. I know that a week ago I wasn't home, and my husband was concerned. So, he went to check, because I wasn't home. I know he was concerned that maybe I was involved in that accident," Theresa said.

Right now, community leaders say they're evaluating all possible alternatives to improve traffic flow in the area.

They hope to hold special meetings with the public sometime this spring to get their feedback.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to the Black Hawk County Engineer's office.