Lampost Theatre Co. presents original Christmas musical-comedy in December

A local non-profit theatre company, Lampost Theatre Co., is inviting the community to their heartwarming, original Christmas production. 'Toys in the Attic' will be presented during the weekends leading up to Christmas in December.

The plot of 'Toys in the Attic' is described as this: "When a handful of forgotten toys keep their tradition of coming to life on Christmas Eve, their comfortable existence in the attic is disrupted by a growing mystery: Why have things changed so much? What’s hidden in the dark corners? And what’s really going on in the outside world? As they piece together the puzzle, they are confronted by the new kid on the block — a gadget so technologically advanced that it threatens the very meaning of their toyish existence. Now they must overcome their individual weaknesses to rediscover the adventure in life and, incidentally, save the world in the process."

Jordan Starkenburg works for the theatre. He and his wife, Rachel, play the characters Soldier and Dolly.

"It has been so fun because they are comically contrasting characters that play off each other's quirks," said Starkenburg. "I’ve been a part of Lampost’s productions for 4 years now, and its always been a valuable and rewarding experience. I’m especially excited to share this story with our audiences and see their faces light up as the characters and situations come to life.”

Performances of 'Toys in the Attic' will run on weekends, December 1 through 22. The Christmas Dessert Theatre is located at 204 W. Seerley Blvd. in Cedar Falls. It's guaranteed to be a production all ages will enjoy.

"Toys in the Attic has been a blast to work up. It’s a unique show full of energy and fun, but it also has some very valuable takeaways for the audience to chew on," said Starkenburg.

Tickets and more information: (319) 277-8034 or visit their website.