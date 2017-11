Infiniti Enterprises says MTV star Blair Christian is performing a holiday improv show Saturday, November 25th at the Five Sullivan Brothers in Waterloo.

At 6 p.m. Christian plans on hosting a free meet and greet with kids interested in her background.

The show will be hosted by "Big Keef" Keith Jackson.

The night will also feature music from Cedar Valley Big Band’s Felicia, Trevell Fisher, and Kenesha Davis.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door and $40 for VIP.

You can buy them here.