UPDATE: Based on evidence and information at this time, Police say this case is being investigated as a homicide. No other information is being released at this time, pending the autopsy and notification of family members.

---------------------------

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after a body was found around 7:30 this morning.



Police say an adult male was found dead in the 500 block of 10th St. SW.



Police say it's early in the investigation; stay with KWWL for updates.