An eastern Iowa fireworks store is opening up for the December season, in preparation to sell Christmas and New Year's fireworks.

Crossroads Fireworks will be opening on Black Friday and Saturday, November 25, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.. Right now, it is still illegal to sell fireworks, so they are going to be offering deals on gift cards at 20% off. You will also be able to get a store preview and some items will be for sale that are legal year-round.

The "real" opening date and the legal selling season begins on December 10. Crossroads Fireworks is located right next to IHOP in front of Crossroads Mall in Waterloo.