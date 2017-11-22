One-year anniversary of little free pantries in Cedar Valley

A Waterloo woman saw a problem in her community and decided to make a change.

This week marks the one-year anniversary for Cedar Valley little free pantries.

Yesterday, Mayor Quentin Hart came out to celebrate the one-year anniversary.

He helped out with a ribbon cutting as the 5th little pantry went up in the community. It went up at Marsh and W Second Street in Waterloo.

Mayor Hart says, "Especially around the holiday season, a lot of us take for granted that we'll have a turkey, we'll have this and that. But not everyone is that fortunate. These initiatives are a godsend and very helpful to our community."

The little free pantries have non-perishable food and other items in them. They have everything from baby diapers to granola bars in them.

Organizer Joyce Levingston says she hopes to one day have 20 little free pantries up in the Cedar Valley. She says they do have more pantries ready to go.

If you would like to learn more, or have an idea of where the next little free pantry should go, click here.

Here are the locations for the little free pantries: 1112 Mobile St, The Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center, 426 Sumner, Antioch Baptist church, 1800 block of Newell Street, and W 2nd St/Marsh