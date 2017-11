It'll start to look a lot like Christmas in one Dubuque park tonight.

Reflections in the Park will turn its lights on for the 23rd year, welcoming visitors to walk through the dazzling display tonight only.

The display, a fundraiser for Hillcrest Family Services, has seen about 45,000 people come through every year for the past few years.

Tonight is the third year in a row they'll open a day early to allow people to walk through.

Tomorrow night vehicle traffic will be allowed to resume.

Tickets for tonight are $10 per person, or $8 in advance.

Tickets for the rest of the season are $10 per vehicle, or $8 in advance.

Advance tickets can be bought at any Hillcrest or Dubuque Bank & Trust locations.

Reflections in the Park runs every night through Jan. 1.