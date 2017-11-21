Cedar Valley Metro Basketball Jamboree

Future Northern Iowa Panther AJ Green of Cedar Falls has grown a couple of inches and added some muscle..

The Tigers play Columbus in the jamboree.

Off a Sailor miss... Green gets the ball and makes a perfect 3/4 length court pass to Mason Abbas for the hoop.

A-j green's best skill is the three point shot---he makes 3 of 4 in 8 minutes of work.

Columbus hangs tough tonight...Alex Zike drives and hits the jumper in the ... But Cedar Falls wins the exhibition 37-27.

The jamboree hosts---Waterloo East led by head coach Steve McGraw---

face a Don Bosco team that just lost two games last year.

East goes on a big run in the first quarter..the Trojans Daquavion Walker strokes the three pointer.

Keep you eye on number one---Walker with the steal and the finish. East leads by as many 13...

But Don Bosco battles back--- trailing by one with seconds left... Sean McFadden comes up with the steal and basket to make 30-29 Don Bosco.

East with one last chance...Ramon Harrington brings the ball down the floor... He gets the friendly roll and the foul.

East High wins the exhibition 32-30. Also West beat Denver earlier tonight.