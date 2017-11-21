Hawks fall to SDSU in Cayman Island Classic

The University of Iowa men's basketball team lost for the second time in as many days, falling 80-72 to South Dakota State on Tuesday afternoon at the Cayman Islands Basketball Classic.



Iowa shot 50.9 percent from the floor, making 28-of-55 field goals, including eight 3-pointers. The Hawkeyes made just 8-of-15 free throws and committed 15 turnovers.



South Dakota State shot 44.3 percent, but the team used the 3-ball and capitalized from the free throw line to hand Iowa its second loss of the season. The Jackrabbits made 10 3-pointers and 16-of-19 free throws in the game.



