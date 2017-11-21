Hawks fall to SDSU in Cayman Island Classic - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hawks fall to SDSU in Cayman Island Classic

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The University of Iowa men's basketball team lost for the second time in as many days, falling 80-72 to South Dakota State on Tuesday afternoon at the Cayman Islands Basketball Classic.
 
Iowa shot 50.9 percent from the floor, making 28-of-55 field goals, including eight 3-pointers. The Hawkeyes made just 8-of-15 free throws and committed 15 turnovers.
 
South Dakota State shot 44.3 percent, but the team used the 3-ball and capitalized from the free throw line to hand Iowa its second loss of the season.  The Jackrabbits made 10 3-pointers and 16-of-19 free throws in the game.
 
