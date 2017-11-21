Cedar Bend Humane Society offers numerous programs and events during holidays

The Cedar Bend Humane Society has numerous events and programs coming up during the holiday season that they want the Cedar Valley community to know about.

First, their Holiday Open House will be held on Sunday, December 10 from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend to enjoy reduced price adoptions, food and refreshments. Everyone is also encouraged to take an ornament from their giving tree. The ornament lists an item that the humane society needs, and you can donate that to the shelter on your next visit. The Holiday Open House will be held in the Adoption Center, located at 1166 West Airline Highway in Waterloo.

Second, the Cedar Bend Humane Society is partnering with Iowa Humane Alliance Regional Spay and Neuter Clinic in Cedar Rapids to offer reduced cost spay and neuter surgeries. This is taking place Monday, December 11. Transportation to the clinic in Cedar Rapids is free, but limited to 40 pets. They will be returned on December 12. This offer is by appointment only, and a rabies vaccination is mandatory. Call 319-232-6887 to reserve your spot. Surgery prices are dog spay - $80, dog neuter - $65, cat spay or neuter - $40, and feral or barn cat spay or neuter - $35.

And third, they are rolling out a new program called “Home with YOU for the Holidays." The purpose of this program is for individuals and families to care for a shelter pet in their home during the holiday season. You're invited to choose a shelter pet from their adoption center to “foster." The program begins December 19 and runs through January 5. Foster parents must have an approved application and agree to supply food, treats, toys and lots of love while the pet is in their home.

Learn more about all of these events/programs and more on the Cedar Bend Humane Society website.