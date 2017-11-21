Report: Iowa City one of the "drunkest" cities in the country

A report from 24/7 Wall Street said the city of Iowa City is one of the "drunkest" in the country, but it's not a report that everyone is buying into.

Breaking the top 20 cities, Iowa City comes in at 13th. The report claims that nearly a fourth of adults binge drink or drink excessively at 23%, up from the national average of 18%. Iowa City isn't the only Iowa city ranked: Dubuque is ranked 14th and Ames at 19th.

In determining the list, 24/7 Wall Street said it analyzes self-reported data from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation describes itself as "the nation's largest public health philanthropy" and says it's dedicated to improving health nationally.

However, the high-ranking isn't something Angela Winnike, Iowa City's Nighttime Mayor, thinks is an accurate depiction of the city.

"I think Iowa City has a lot more to offer than just drinking, and I think our community knows that. And then the more we hear stories like this, or read articles like this, it kind of feeds into this misperception of what Iowa City has to offer," she said.

Winnike said she believes Iowa City is not much different than other college towns. She believes the misperception of the city comes from before the 21-ordinance was put into effect in 2010, which barred people under the age of 21 from being in bars after 10 p.m.

"It was a destination for underage drinkers and we've changed that and we've worked on that so much," Winnike said. "The activities downtown and how they enjoy our nightlife has changed significantly ever since we passed the 21-ordinance."

The University of Iowa was once ranked, for several years, as one of the top "party schools", according to the Princeton Review. It's a culture that the university has been working to undo. Currently, the UI still makes the list, but has dropped out of the top 10 at 11.

Elizabeth Peck has lived in Iowa City for several years and attended the University of Iowa, and she sides with Winnike on the issue.

"I think it's an over-exaggeration," Peck said. "I don't get that vibe when I come downtown... and I've been downtown a number of times."

A listing of 24/7 Wall Street's report state-by-state can be found here.

