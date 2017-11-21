Former teen idol David Cassidy dead at 67

Singer-actor David Cassidy died Tuesday at the age of 67, following a battle with dementia.

Best known for his role as the lead singer of "The Partridge Family," Cassidy had been admitted to a Florida hospital in critical condition. His publicist, Jo-Ann Geffen, said he was suffering from organ failure and confirmed his death Tuesday evening.

Cassidy began starring as Keith Partridge on "The Partridge Family" in 1970. The series ran until 1974 and then ran in syndication. It made Cassidy a teen idol in the 70's, all while garnering numerous hit songs for the "family," including "I Think I Love You", "I'll Meet You Halfway", "Cherish" and "Doesn't Somebody Want to be Somebody." The show's theme song, "C'mon Get Happy", was a huge hit, as well. Cassidy launched a solo career soon after, recording a dozen albums and playing to sold out stadium crowds. He eventually had his own TV show, "David Cassidy - Man Undercover."

Cassidy went on to star on Broadway and had success with his own show in Las Vegas. However, he also battled substance abuse and spent some time in rehab in 2014 after a third DUI arrest. He revealed his dementia diagnosis to the public earlier this year.

Born on April 12, 1950, Cassidy was raised in an entertainment family. His father was Tony Award-winning actor and singer Jack Cassidy, and his mother was actress Evelyn Ward. Ward also battled dementia, as did Cassidy's grandfather. Cassidy was the stepson of fellow "Patridge Family" star, Shirley Jones.

Cassidy was the father of two children. His family issued this statement Tuesday: “On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”