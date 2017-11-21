Northeast Iowa Food Bank giving Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 families

What is Thanksgiving without a big meal? Sadly, it's a reality for many families.

That's why the Northeast Iowa Food Bank is doing their part with their annual Thanksgiving distribution to make sure families in Black Hawk County have a warm meal this Thanksgiving.

Executive Director Barbara Prather says, "We want to put a nice meal on the tables of people who are struggling here in the Cedar Valley."

For someone like Clara Ross, it makes all the difference.

When asked if she would have a Thanksgiving meal without the food bank this year she replied, "not really, no mam."

Ross is now bringing home a full Thanksgiving meal and more to her two children.

She says, "I feel blessed, grateful. We will be able to have a nice Thanksgiving this year."

Thanks to donations and plenty of volunteers, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank is well on their way to a new goal this year.

Prather says, "For a number of years, we've done small scale 200-400 families, but this year we are providing Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 families."

A community coming together, giving so many a true Thanksgiving to remember.

Curtis Plain of Waterloo says, "I don't have family members here, only a few friends, so this is a blessing. There's gotta be an angel somewhere and I thank God for getting the Northeast Iowa Food Bank to be my angel today."

As always, the food bank relies on donations and volunteers, if you are interested in helping visit their website here: https://www.northeastiowafoodbank.org/