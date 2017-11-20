Weymiller's emergence surges UNI in to the playoffs

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Marcus Weymiller has never shied away from a challenge and that fearless attitude is a big reason the Panthers are back in the postseason.

“He just plays so hard,” said UNI head coach Mark Farley, “He's not the fastest guy out here, but he is one of the toughest guys out here, and he runs that way every down.”

Weymiller, who struggled to find his place on UNI's offense in his first 2 years, has certainly found it now. With Weymiller coming off an ankle injury suffered in the Panther's home opener, UNI's rushing attack nearly doubled it's output after he took over the starting job at South Dakota State.

In his six games he's rushed for eight touchdowns. The Panthers as a team scored just one in the previous five.

The former UNI walk-on, who only had a Division II scholarship offer after a stand-out career at Waukon High School, has used that chip on his shoulder ever since coming to the dome.

“That's one of the traits of being a Panther is being tough,” said Weymiller, “I think we all embody that and strive to embody that with the tradition here.”

That's a tradition very familiar to Farley, the original walk-on from Waukon. Now Weymiller appears to be the second coming, but that coincidence doesn't mean much to the Panther head coach.

“I don't care where he's from. As long as he's on our team, we're in good shape.”