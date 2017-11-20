Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa announces 2017 JA Titan Challenge winners

The Cedar Valley Junior Achievement Titan Challenge took place November 15, awarding college scholarships to Cedar Valley youth. Taking place at Hawkeye Community College, the day-long competition allowed 64 local high school juniors and seniors to take on the role as a CEO, helping them understand the world of business, while competing for the scholarships.

In the competition, the teams have complete control of their own virtual business. They compete in profits, sales and market shares. All teams have a volunteer mentor.

First place scholarship winners were Casey Anderson and Colin Beck from Denver High School. They each received a $1500 for their post-secondary education. They were sponsored by Nichole Valverde from Schumacher Elevator. Second place winners were Trevor Brown and Austin Svoboda from Don Bosco High School. Mentored by Geof Grimes, they each received a $750 scholarship.

Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa works to prepare young people to succeed in the global economy. 1,397 volunteers in Eastern Iowa provide about 48,000 students with real-life experience in the business world. Learn more here.

In total, eight area high schools had students in the competition. Cedar Falls, Denver, Don Bosco, Janesville, Union, Valley Lutheran, Waterloo East and Waterloo West.

A video made by Waterloo Community Schools about the JA Titan Challenge can be found here.