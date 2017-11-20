Two Cyclone Players earn Big 12 Football Honors - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Two Cyclone Players earn Big 12 Football Honors

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa State Cyclones

    Cyclones

    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>

The Big 12 Conference announced today that Iowa State junior cornerback Brian Peavy was named Co-Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week and senior kicker Garrett Owens was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

A native of Houston, Texas, Peavy was instrumental in Iowa State's 23-13 win at Baylor on Saturday. The win was ISU's fifth in league play, tying the school mark for most victories against conference opponents in a season.

Peavy's strip and fumble recovery of a Baylor rusher in the fourth quarter was arguably the play of the game. Clinging to a 20-13 lead, the Bears had 1st-and-goal at the two-yard line until Peavy came up with huge defensive stop.

Peavy ended the game with a team-high 10 tackles, matching his season high. He also had two tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

The two-time All-Big 12 performer leads the team in takeaways (two fumble recoveries and two interceptions), tying for 18th nationally in fumble recoveries.

A native of Arroyo Grande, Calif., Owens was also sharp in Iowa State's win at Baylor, scoring 11 of the team's 23 points.

Owens was perfect on the day, connecting on 3-of-3 field goal attempts and 2-of-2 PATs.

Owens booted field goals from 34, 22 and 45 yards. His 45-yarder was a big play in the game, making it a two-possession game with 7:01 remaining in the contest. It was also a season-long field goal for the senior.

Owens has made 15-of-19 field goals this season, ranking fourth on ISU's season field goal percentage (78.9%) record list and tying for sixth on the school's season field goals made (15) record chart.

Owens is perfect on his PAT attempts (41-of-41).

Iowa State has won the league's best weekly defender award four times this season: Joel Lanning, Marcel Spears (twice).

Iowa State, 7-4 overall and 5-3 in Big 12 action, closes out its regular season at Kansas State on Saturday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.