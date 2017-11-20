Two Cyclone Players earn Big 12 Football Honors

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The Big 12 Conference announced today that Iowa State junior cornerback Brian Peavy was named Co-Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week and senior kicker Garrett Owens was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

A native of Houston, Texas, Peavy was instrumental in Iowa State's 23-13 win at Baylor on Saturday. The win was ISU's fifth in league play, tying the school mark for most victories against conference opponents in a season.

Peavy's strip and fumble recovery of a Baylor rusher in the fourth quarter was arguably the play of the game. Clinging to a 20-13 lead, the Bears had 1st-and-goal at the two-yard line until Peavy came up with huge defensive stop.

Peavy ended the game with a team-high 10 tackles, matching his season high. He also had two tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

The two-time All-Big 12 performer leads the team in takeaways (two fumble recoveries and two interceptions), tying for 18th nationally in fumble recoveries.

A native of Arroyo Grande, Calif., Owens was also sharp in Iowa State's win at Baylor, scoring 11 of the team's 23 points.

Owens was perfect on the day, connecting on 3-of-3 field goal attempts and 2-of-2 PATs.

Owens booted field goals from 34, 22 and 45 yards. His 45-yarder was a big play in the game, making it a two-possession game with 7:01 remaining in the contest. It was also a season-long field goal for the senior.

Owens has made 15-of-19 field goals this season, ranking fourth on ISU's season field goal percentage (78.9%) record list and tying for sixth on the school's season field goals made (15) record chart.

Owens is perfect on his PAT attempts (41-of-41).

Iowa State has won the league's best weekly defender award four times this season: Joel Lanning, Marcel Spears (twice).

Iowa State, 7-4 overall and 5-3 in Big 12 action, closes out its regular season at Kansas State on Saturday.