Weiler-Babb Big 12 Player of the Week

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa State junior Nick Weiler-Babb has been named Big 12 Player of the Week after an MVP performance at the Puerto Rico Tip-Off At Myrtle Beach.

Weiler-Babb moved into the primary point guard role for the Cyclones and stuffed the stat sheet as Iowa State went on to win the tournament. In wins over Appalachian State, Tulsa and Boise State, the Arlington, Texas native averaged 17.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists. He posted career highs of 23 points (vs. Appalachian State), 14 rebounds (vs. Tulsa) and 11 assists (vs. Boise State) during the tournament.

In total for the week, Weiler-Babb averaged 16.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists as ISU went 3-1.

Weiler-Babb is one of two players nationally averaging at least 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists while also shooting 60 percent from the field this season.

The Cyclones are back in action Saturday as they play host to Western Illinois at 7 p.m. The game will be televised by Cyclones.tv.