UPDATE: Woman shot in Cedar Rapids

UPDATE: Cedar Rapids police have confirmed that a woman has been shot. She was taken from the scene to an area hospital.

Her condition is not known at this time, and her identity is not being released as her family is still being notified.

Officers say the shooting does not appear to be a random attack. No arrests have been made in the case.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

UPDATE: A neighbor in the area where shots were fired tells KWWL a woman who looked to be in her 20s was shot.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

Original Story:

Cedar Rapids police say officers are investigating a case of shots fired.

Officers responded to a call regarding gunshots at 6:20 p.m. on Monday, in the area of 2nd Avenue and 15th Street Southeast. Officers are still at the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL on air and online as more information becomes available.