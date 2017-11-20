Sleep Number recalling 12,000 foot warmers sold with beds - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sleep Number recalling 12,000 foot warmers sold with beds

Written by Sara Belmont
Sleep Number is recalling certain smart beds because of a burn hazard.

The recall involves 12,000 foot warms sold exclusively with Sleep Number 360 Smart Beds when combined with a Flexfit 3 Adjustable Base. Click here for more specific information.

You can contact Sleep Number at 800-318-4432 to learn how to get your free replacement.
 

