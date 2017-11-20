$1 million dollar grant given to Boys and Girls Club for new teen center in Waterloo

Improving the health and well-being of the Cedar Valley, that's what a new foundation is hoping to do with $1.75 million in grants.

Named after a local philanthropist, the Otto Schoitz Foundation is giving grants to 16 different organizations. A $1 million grant is going to the Boys and Girls Club for a brand new teen center.

Director Chuck Rowe says, "When the group from the Schoitz Foundation came into the office, I couldn't help but give them all a big hug, each and every one of them, because we were all so happy and thrilled that they would want to invest in something like this."

The brand new building will be about 12,000 square feet and walking distance from East High School. Rowe says it will include recreational space but more importantly study areas for teens.

He says, "We did a survey with 1,000 high school students in the Cedar Valley and found that a major stress-point for a lot of these kids was that they didn't know what to do after high school or they were worried about their grades."

He says the teen and educational building will be a positive place for teens to focus on bettering themselves.

"Black Hawk County is number 1 when it comes to juveniles getting arrested for a second time," he adds.

While also bettering the community.

He says, "So many people have been investing in the Walnut neighborhood to make this a more beautiful place and I think this teen center will make a big difference."

A $5 million fundraising campaign will kick off next month for the new teen center and for renovations to the current club.

Rowe hopes to have the teen center up and running by 2019.

For a full list of all the organizations receiving grants from the Otto Schoitz Foundation, click here: http://www.kwwl.com/story/36877562/2017/11/Saturday/otto-schoitz-foundation-announces-inaugural-grants