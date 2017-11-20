Pickup rolls along Highway 150, minor injuries for driver - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Pickup rolls along Highway 150, minor injuries for driver

FAYETTE COUNTY (KWWL) -

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck rolled into a roadside ditch along Highway 150 while trying to pass another car on Monday.

The crash happened northbound around 11:44 a.m. this morning, just north of 240th Street. Sheriff's officers say 22-year-old Daniel Hyke was trying to pass another car on the road, but wasn't able to do so safely, and lost control as he crashed into a ditch to the east of the road. 

Hyke suffered minor injuries, while the pickup is considered a total loss, according to police. Hyke was cited for failure to maintain control.

