'Women, Wine & Chocolate' event held monthly to inspire women of Cedar Valley

Wine. Chocolate... Now that we have your attention, women of the Cedar Valley are invited to this month's 'Women, Wine & Chocolate' event at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls. It'll be held Tuesday, November 21 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

'Women, Wine & Chocolate' was spearheaded by VGM Forbin, Women in Business at UNI and several other businesswomen in the Cedar Valley. They have all come together to start a community event held every month to inspire, strengthen and educate women in the community.

At each event, women will hear from speakers who have persevered through obstacles to be successful leaders in the Cedar Valley community. Each speaker will talk for 20 minutes with a powerful, direct message. Attendees will enjoy wine, food and chocolate. They are encouraged to bring a sister, co-worker or friend for an evening of inspiration.

Speakers on November 21 will include realtor Amy Wienands, Teri Trask (Leader In Me Program in Waterloo schools) Traci Butz (Simple Revelations Life Coach), Tim Halverson (Health Coach from Natural Grocers) and Lisa Dailey (owns Chocolaterie Stam in downtown Cedar Falls).

There will be three events in December, as well. A full schedule of events and more information can be found on the event Facebook page. And you can purchase tickets here. Tickets are $46 and include access to the event, two glasses of wine and food throughout the evening.