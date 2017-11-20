Shell Rock man arrested for intent to deliver meth

A Shell Rock man is accused of having meth with intent to deliver the drug.

Deputies with the Bremer County Sheriff's Office arrested Charles McManemy last Friday, and took him to the Bremer County Jail. The 46-year-old now faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, which is a felony. A release detailing McManemy's arrest made public today says the drug was methamphetamine. McManemy also had a warrant for felony 2nd degree theft in Bremer County, according to sheriff's deputies.

McManemy remains in the Bremer County Jail Monday on a $5,000 bond.