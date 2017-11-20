Steve Lukan named Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs director

Steve Lukan has been announced as Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs executive director. He is replacing Jodi Tymeson who is retired last month.

Lukan has served as director of Governor's Office of Drug Control Policy, former state representative for Iowa House District 32, and served four years in the U.S. Navy.

“I am humbled and honored to serve the brave men and women of our armed forces in this way,” Lukan said in a press release from Gov. Reynolds office. “They have given excellence in their service, and excellence in fulfilling the mission of the Department of Veterans Affairs will be our goal.”