KWWL is seeking a take charge leader to help guide our news staff and manage our multi-platform news products. This manager will serve as an editorial decision maker. Excellent news judgement is needed for this fast- paced environment and multi-city market.

The successful candidate must be able to identify great stories, create urgency and showcase stories in a memorable way for our viewers. The Executive Producer/Assistant News Director will partner with the News Director to execute a vision and strategic plan for success in daily weather, severe weather, breaking news and the big story every day while helping to manage reporters, producers, photographers, directors, and editors.

You will work with producers and anchors to showcase and execute the presentation of newscasts, while also doing the same for web and social media. The Executive Producer/Assistant News Director will have a creative vision for the use of writing, video, graphics and other production elements to tell great stories, employing all of our technology on all of our platforms.

KWWL is a continuous news source with an immediate deadline culture. The Executive Producer/Assistant News Director will oversee and be in constant contact with all involved in our newsgathering and delivery process. You will be responsible for making immediate decisions on how stories and content will be presented.

This position requires an urgency to get stories published on our web site and social media saturation.

Applicants must have 3 to 5 years producing experience with a strong desire to further their career in a management position.

The Waterloo-Cedar Rapids-Dubuque-Iowa City market is a great place to live with numerous colleges and universities, good quality of life, ample recreation and close proximity to Minneapolis, Chicago and Des Moines.

KWWL is proud to be a Quincy station. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.careersatquincy.com.

To apply for the Executive Producer/Assistant News Director position, e-mail your resume to:



Allison Gibson, News Director

agibson@kwwl.com

KWWL Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer