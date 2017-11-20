Iowa St RB David Montgomery OK for Kansas State game - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa St RB David Montgomery OK for Kansas State game

Posted: Updated:

 Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says running back David Montgomery will be ready to go when the Cyclones play at Kansas State on Saturday.
   That's good news for the Cyclones (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) because they'll need all the healthy bodies they can muster against a Kansas State team that is coming off an upset of Oklahoma State and has won three of its last four games. The Wildcats (6-5, 4-4) have defeated Iowa State nine straight times and haven't lost to the Cyclones at home since 2004.
   Montgomery tweaked his left ankle in a 23-13 victory over Baylor last Saturday. He remained on the field for several minutes. X-rays found no damage and he walked without a limp on Monday

