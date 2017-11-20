UPDATE: AMBER Alert out of Denison is CANCELLED

UPDATE: The Iowa Department of Public Safety has canceled the AMBER Alert.

WHO reports the 12-year-old and her alleged abductor were found safe in Des Moines following a traffic stop on I-235.

----------------------

PREVIOUS: An AMBER Alert is in effect for the state of Iowa, after a girl is reported missing out of Denison.

According to the Alert, Beyonce Carrasco, 12, was taken by a 13-year-old boy, Rodolfo Penaflor, Jr.

The Denison Police Department says the suspect, Penaflor, Jr., is described as 5'4", weighing 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The victim is described as 5'2" weighting 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say the two are in a white 2016 Nissan Sentra with Iowa License Plates EYB-982.

Investigators say Carrasco was abducted at 3:30 on Monday morning.

If you have any information, call 911.