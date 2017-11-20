Cedar Bend Humane Society offers Black Friday adoption special

The Cedar Bend Humane Society is offering a $20 adoption fee special with any cat adoption on Black Friday.

Adoption fees for dogs will be $100 with the exception of long-term dogs. Dogs residing at the shelter for more than two months are considered long-term dogs, their adoption fees are $50.

These adoption specials are only available Friday, November 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the adoption center on Airline Highway, Waterloo.

Spay or neutered deposits may apply.

You can view some adoptable pets online here: www.CedarBendHumane.org.