Car crashes into Dubuque grocery store, causes $8,000 in damage

A car crashed into the Eagles Country Market Monday morning in Dubuque, causing about $8,000 in damage to the building, police said.

According to the crash report 65-year-old Margie Williams just after 9:30 this morning, causing minor damage to her vehicle.

Lt. Scott Baxter with the Dubuque Police says they believe Williams thought the car was in drive but it was actually in reverse.

He said a person inside the store had to take quick, evasive action to avoid getting hit and in the process experienced some hip pain, but was not hit by the car.

Baxter says Williams most likely won't be charged because "it happened on private property and doesn’t appear to meet the specific criteria we have for charging on private property."

Williams also crashed into a building earlier this month on Main St., causing damage to a building, parking meter and light pole.